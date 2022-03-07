Woodbridge shop gives away 250 free books to children

World Book Day at The Woodbridge Emporium. Pictured are Oscar, ten, Sienna, nine and Emlyn, 12. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

An independent Woodbridge book shop handed out 250 books as part of the celebrations for the 25th annual World Book Day.

Staff at Woodbridge Emporium gave away the books containing short stories especially written by a variety of authors to youngsters who presented a World Book Day voucher at the Thoroughfare store.

As well as the special gift, the visitors on Saturday also received free sweets.

Sienna, nine at the World Book Day at The Woodbridge Emporium - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Jules Button, owner of the Woodbridge Emporium, said: “Lots of people came and enjoyed it. We gave away about 250 World Book Day books, which is a lot of books and we gave them away for free.”

Contributors included the mystery and suspense author Anthony Horowitz.

The compilations were created in October specifically for the annual March event and delivered to the store in early February ready for distribution as part of the reading celebration.