One of Suffolk’s original green energy generators is set to demonstrate hydropower in action.

A microgenerator is being installed at Woodbridge Tide Mill to show youngsters how electricity is generated.

It will be used to show STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students how the mill can harness energy to power devices.

It will take energy from the mill’s crown wheel lay shaft and use it to power devices such as phone chargers, a light bulb and a voltmeter.

Key Stage 1,2, and 3 students will be supplied with accompanying materials to explain the process and the importance of sustainable energy sources.

Hands-on activities will include simple circuit building.

Tide Mill education lead Heather Sheehan said: “I am delighted that we can use this generous grant to expand our educational offering. It is paramount that educators begin to teach children the importance of renewable energy sources and sustainability and these sessions will support teachers to do just that.”

Woodbridge Tide Mill Charitable Trust chairman John Carrington thanked the Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Amenity and Accessibility Fund, which has part-funded the project.

“The trustees of Woodbridge Tide Mill have declared a Climate Emergency and stand alongside Woodbridge Town Council and East Suffolk District Council in their ambitions to help build awareness of the importance of adopting sustainable energy sources,” he said.

“We hope this project will show visitors sustainable ways that energy can be generated and reconsider existing behaviours to think about what changes they may be able to make to conserve the natural surroundings as well as consider how their lives can be enhanced.”