Woodbridge Tide Mill to host Christmas light show

The Woodbridge Tide Mill will be having a light show projected onto it on December 22 - Credit: Simon Ballard

This Christmas, Woodbridge Tide Mill will be lit up as part of the town's festive offerings.

The Spirit of Christmas — Son et Lumière will see local musicians perform while a visual display is projected onto the side of the tide mill.

Following on from the success of the Beowulf festival in 2018, the display will use original architectural drawings to show how the tide mill makes flour.

The show will be taking place from 6.30pm on December 22, after the Woodbridge Rotary Clubs annual carol concert.

Clare Perkins, director of Choose Woodbridge - Credit: Jason Smith

Clare Perkins, Choose Woodbridge director, said: “We cannot wait to magically transport Woodbridge into a Christmassy world.

“It will be great to see the town and local musicians coming together to celebrate both our fantastic Tide Mill and the festive season.

“Just like for our Christmas lights in the town centre, we are incredibly thankful for the support of local businesses in helping us put the event together.”

The event poster - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

The practice of Son et Lumière, or, in English, a sound and light show, sees special lighting effects projected onto a building of historical significance, while music is played.

The practice originated in France in 1952, while the first performance in Britain took place at Greenwich Palace in 1957.