News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Woodbridge Tide Mill to host Christmas light show

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:24 PM December 6, 2021
The Woodbridge Tide Mill, in Suffolk will be having a lightshow projected onto it. 

The Woodbridge Tide Mill will be having a light show projected onto it on December 22 - Credit: Simon Ballard

This Christmas, Woodbridge Tide Mill will be lit up as part of the town's festive offerings. 

The Spirit of Christmas — Son et Lumière will see local musicians perform while a visual display is projected onto the side of the tide mill. 

Following on from the success of the Beowulf festival in 2018, the display will use original architectural drawings to show how the tide mill makes flour.

The show will be taking place from 6.30pm on December 22, after the Woodbridge Rotary Clubs annual carol concert. 

Clare Perkins, director of Choose Woodbridge, a business and tourism association in Suffolk

Clare Perkins, director of Choose Woodbridge - Credit: Jason Smith

Clare Perkins, Choose Woodbridge director, said: “We cannot wait to magically transport Woodbridge into a Christmassy world.

“It will be great to see the town and local musicians coming together to celebrate both our fantastic Tide Mill and the festive season.

“Just like for our Christmas lights in the town centre, we are incredibly thankful for the support of local businesses in helping us put the event together.”

The event poster for Son Et lumiere spirit of christmas woodbridge suffolk event

The event poster - Credit: Choose Woodbridge

Most Read

  1. 1 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
  2. 2 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
  1. 4 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
  2. 5 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  3. 6 Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know
  4. 7 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
  5. 8 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Charlton loss
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 loss at Charlton

The practice of Son et Lumière, or, in English, a sound and light show, sees special lighting effects projected onto a building of historical significance, while music is played. 

The practice originated in France in 1952, while the first performance in Britain took place at Greenwich Palace in 1957. 

Christmas
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Colchester United head coach John McGreal applauds fans after the U's 2-0 victory. Picture: STEVE W

Football

McGreal named interim boss as Cook's coaches all depart

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Darren Ambrose

Football

'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose's pick for new boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding

Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon