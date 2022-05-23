Some East of England Co-op stores unable to take cash

Multiple East of England Co-ops have been forced to close, and others can't take cash due to an incident managed by UK Power Networks at their head office in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A number of East of England Co-op stores are currently unable to take cash.

This is due to an incident being managed by UK Power Networks close to their Ipswich head office.

Affected shops without self-checkout tills have been forced to close while the issue is resolved.

Other key services, such as Paypoint and Lotto are also unavailable.

A spokesperson for the East of England Co-op said: “Unfortunately, our food stores have been impacted by an incident being managed by UK Power Networks near our head office in Ipswich.

"This incident has resulted in some of our food stores not being able to access essential till systems.

“Stores with self-checkout tills remain open and can accept payment by card. However, additional services, such as PayPoint and Lotto are unavailable at this time.

"A number of food stores without self-checkout tills have regrettably been forced to close as we work to resolve the issue.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused to our customers, and we hope to be back up and running as normal very soon.”



