Work on Colchester's new £65m Northern Gateway leisure complex just off the A12 is due to start later this month after developers Turnstone Estates appointed contractors to start work.

The new development - with a 12-screen Cineworld multiplex at its heart - is due to be completed by the end of next year.

HG Construction will start work on the 200,000 sq ft scheme this month with completion scheduled for the autumn of 2023.

Natalie Greig, associate director of Turnstone Estates, said: “We are delighted to reach this stage of the project and be starting work on site. Our fantastic line-up of operators are raring to go and we are confident that HG will help us deliver a state-of-the-art leisure scheme for Colchester.”

HG Construction is a leading contractor with more than 20 years’ experience in commercial, residential, hotel and student accommodation schemes throughout London and the South East.

Conor Rice, managing director, HG Construction, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Turnstone Estates to help deliver this exciting new scheme for Colchester. We are confident it will make a positive addition to the local area, and we look forward to getting started soon.”

Planning approval for the scheme, located south of football ground junction on the A12, was granted by Colchester Borough Council in December 2020.

It includes a 12-screen Cineworld, seven restaurants, two drive-thru restaurants (Greggs and Wendy’s), a 90-bed Travelodge hotel, Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Puttstars indoor golf centre and a Jump Street climbing centre, as well as a landscaped piazza, parking for 750 cars and a rapid charge electric vehicle charging station.

Sue Lissimore, portfolio holder for resources and deputy leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: "We welcome the appointment of HG Construction to deliver a high quality, best value development that will take our exciting plans for the Leisure Park at Northern Gateway from vision to reality.”

The Turnstone scheme for the Northern Gateway Leisure Park forms part of a wider development backed by Colchester Council and its Colchester Amphora companies that also includes the recently opened Northern Gateway Sports Park and the forthcoming 350 new homes, healthcare hub, and 45,100 sqm of commercial floorspace.