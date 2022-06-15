Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years

The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall, and will reopen soon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk village pub will at last be reopening its doors to people in its community after being closed for seven years.

The Swan in Worlingworth called its last orders in 2015, but, under new ownership, will hopefully be reopening early July.

Husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall, owners of Worlingworth Hall Farm, bought the building - which dates back to as early as the 16th century - in an auction, taking over the keys in March.

Tom and Emma Royall own Worlingworth Hall Farm, with this being their first venture into pubs - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They said: "We are very excited about this. We can't wait."

Emma, 45, said: "The village really needs a pub. This pub has been closed for seven years and there was a pub nearby in Bedfield, but that closed down around 12 months ago, so this will be a welcome addition to the parish."

Tom, 42, said: "We obviously hope it will be really popular. We have set up a Facebook page for people to get information, and the following and interaction on that has been really positive."

A new roof has been put at the pub ahead of its reopening - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Having been closed for several years, the pub has undergone some renovation in order to become operational in time for July, including levelling out the car park, rewiring, sorting out the plumbing and rethatching the roof.

Emma said: "The main renovation has been on the roof, because the previous thatch was beginning to let water in, so we have completely redone that now."

Inside the pub, much is the same, with just a bit of upkeep and new tables and chairs.

Much of the inside has remained the same - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tom said: "We have tried to keep it as in character as we can because we are only custodians of a village pub like this.

"We have decorated it and updated the lights but actually the rest is still as it was seven years ago really."

Tom and Emma, first-time pub owners, bought the pub so it can pair with their farm shop, with plans to start serving food at some point next year, using meat from their own farm just a mile away.

The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In the meantime, they are looking for food vans so people can get food from them and eat in the pub while having a drink.

They also have a music licence and are planning to hold open mic nights and local musicians, including folk music to stick with the musical history of the pub.

For more information on the opening, follow The Worlingworth Swan on Facebook.