One of the 28 energy companies that ceased trading this year as the market ran into problems was Ipswich-based Zog Energy, which called in administrators earlier this month.

The company's 11,700 customers were transferred to energy giant EDF which is owned by the French government.

The administration came only weeks after Zog Energy's bosses Tony Chester and Andrew Cleveland had joined other small energy companies to write an open letter to the government asking for support for the sector.

In a letter to their customers the two men said the company had no alternative by to cease to trade after their gas wholesaler had left the market.

They said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our team who have been fully committed to provide the best support to our customers. We would also like to apologise for the impact our closure will have on our customers.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from many of you in recent days and we would both like to thank all of you who have been supportive of Zog Energy throughout the years we have been trading."