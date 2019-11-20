Find out how businesses raised thousands for Suffolk hospice

More than �30,000 was raised for St Nicholas Hospice through the challenge Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE St Nicholas Hospice Care

Suffolk businesses put their acumen to the test to raise more than £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The 35 firms involved in the three-month 1 Accounts Online Accumulator Challenge each spent the summer trying to turn a £50 stake into as much money as possible for the charity.

And at a special awards evening they learned they had raised a grand total of £33,274.

Rachel Card, the hospice's corporate fundraiser, said: "It has been a busy but brilliant summer, packed with a variety of events - I have been so impressed by the imagination and level of commitment demonstrated by all the businesses involved.

"To have raised more than £30,000 is amazing and I am so grateful to each and every one of the businesses that took part."

The firm which raised the most, and won the overall prize, was Bury St Edmunds fitness business 365 Motivate, with a grand total of £3,487. They also won the Marketing Award for its use of multimedia marketing including live streaming and the use of multiple social media platforms.

The Community Award went to HMP Highpoint, who judges felt went the extra-mile to produce great fundraising results in their own community within the prison.

GFM of Colchester picked up the award for Most Motivated Team Award, as judges felt the team demonstrated fabulous team spirit.The Most Creative Idea Award went to Greene & Greene, who raised £1,244 by holding an obstacle course challenge that involved safely transporting a box of eggs.