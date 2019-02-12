Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Manningtree businessman successfully fights international airline over booking fee

PUBLISHED: 18:25 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 20 February 2019

A Manningtree businessman has successfully challenged an international airline Picture: TongRo Image Stock

A Manningtree businessman has successfully challenged an international airline Picture: TongRo Image Stock

(C) 2006 TongRo Image Stock

An Essex businessman has successfully challenged an international airline over booking fees and forced them to abolish some “unfair” credit card charges.

The surcharges were abolished in January last year following the UK’s adoption of an EU law.

But KLM-AirFrance continued to charge passengers who paid them with certain cards after that date, including personal American Express cards, despite the fact that these cards were included in the ban.

Nigel Roberts, 47, from Manningtree, who is the CEO of an online business, complained to KLM after he was charged a surcharge in February last year.

The airline initially dismissed the complaint, claiming the ticket had been bought with a company card.

When Mr Roberts persisted, KLM claimed they made an exception for American Express cards - but Mr Roberts was able to prove that in some cases they didn’t.

He then launched legal proceedings and took the airline to the county court where KLM claimed in their defence that Dutch law does not have the ban applied.

The airline employing a leading firm of solicitors who specialise in defending airlines against compensation claims for delay and cancellations.

But before the case got to trial at Colchester County Court earlier this month, the airliner agreed that it would stop charging for Amex cards and the matter was settled out of court.

Mr Roberts said: “I’m extremely pleased with the outcome. I received an agreed payment which more than made up for any overcharges, but more importantly, the airline have stopped making these charges which I claimed were unlawful.”

A KLM-AirFrance spokesman said Mr Roberts started proceedings over the legality of applying a credit card surcharge of £2.74 on a booking he made online using his personal AMEX card.

He added: “KLM has established how for legal reasons any charges were not unlawful.

“KLM settled the claim with Mr Roberts out of court for commercial reasons only and never admitted liability.

“The decision not to apply a credit card surcharge on transactions made by using a personal AMEX card after February 2019 reflects the commercial relationship with American Express and does not reflect any regulatory issue.

“The decision was totally independent of Mr Roberts’ claim.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘I cried most days’ - how inspiring HIV campaigner labelled as ‘dirty’ fought back

Becky Kroger, from Ipswich, has been nominated for an award for her HIV campaigh work. Picture: BOND

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

Kevin Beattie signs copies of the biography written by Rob Finch PIcture: ROB FINCH

Inquest opens into death of ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists