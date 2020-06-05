E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What has it been like for nursery children at one provider this week?

PUBLISHED: 17:41 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 05 June 2020

Busy Bees says all children and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival at its nurseries Picture: BUSY BEES

Busy Bees says all children and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival at its nurseries Picture: BUSY BEES

BUSY BEES

A nursery provider has said it is keeping “life as close to normal” for children as it reopened closed settings.

As part of safety measures at Busy Bees nurseries there is frequent handwashing and disinfecting of communal areas Picture: BUSY BEESAs part of safety measures at Busy Bees nurseries there is frequent handwashing and disinfecting of communal areas Picture: BUSY BEES

Busy Bees had kept more than a quarter of its settings open throughout the coronavirus crisis for key worker families and vulnerable children and has been working behind the scenes to open all centres, including Ipswich Pinewood, which reopened this week. Ipswich Rushmere has remained open during the lockdown.

The provider, which also runs nurseries in Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, said there was no playdough, sandpits or water games, but plenty of reassurance from staff and outdoor play in smaller groups, and no floor markings for children’s play areas or timed toilet breaks.

MORE: ‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

It said its health and safety plans focused on dividing children into close friendship groups, limiting the number of people children come into contact with, reducing the space that children can explore and increasing the time spent outdoors.

All children and staff are having their temperature checked upon arrival, and those families waiting to enter the nursery will be asked to stand two metres apart at drop off and pick up. Regular temperature checks for both children and team members will continue throughout the day, as will frequent handwashing and disinfecting of communal areas.

Busy Bees says team members are advised to cuddle their key children if they become upset during the day Picture: BUSY BEESBusy Bees says team members are advised to cuddle their key children if they become upset during the day Picture: BUSY BEES

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said crucially they would “keep life as close to normal for children, with team members advised to cuddle their key children if they become upset during the day and to only wear face masks for temperature checks”.

Emily Brimson-Keight, head of safety at Busy Bees, said: “There is much speculation about how life after lockdown could look in nurseries and schools, and parents are understandably very anxious.

“The biggest priority for us is, and always will be, the safety, welfare and happiness of the children in our care. That’s why we have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare to open all centres since they first went into lockdown, and we are constantly sharing ideas and looking at best practice to ensure personal and emotional wellbeing for children and team members.

Busy Bees has nurseries in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, and across the country Picture: BUSY BEESBusy Bees has nurseries in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, and across the country Picture: BUSY BEES

“We’re committed to providing the best start in life for children, no matter the circumstances we find ourselves in – which is why we’re proud to have kept over 100 centres open to provide crucial care, education and support for the children of key workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Now the lockdown is being relaxed, we’re keen to offer assurance and debunk the myths about the new normal for parents at this unique time, and are confident our plans ensure the safety and crucially, the development and happiness of children.”

Busy Bees is also using its safety mascot Safety Buzz to help promote safety, health and wellbeing in all aspects of children’s lives both at home and whilst in nursery.

As part of its plans for life after lockdown, Busy Bees will also continue its school readiness programme for those children starting school this September using the time they still have left at nursery to prepare them for school.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Anglian farmer and aircraft artist called ‘The Boy Constable’ dies aged 90

John Constable Reeve working on a painting in his studio at his farm in Mettingham Photo: The Reeve Family

What has it been like for nursery children at one provider this week?

Busy Bees says all children and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival at its nurseries Picture: BUSY BEES

Lingerie shop Sweet Dreams closes after 24 years in Suffolk

Sarah Allen at the opening of Sweet Dreams on the Woodbridge Thoroughfare in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT

Jeremy Bamber’s bid to release evidence in White House Farm murder case dismissed

Jeremy Bamber has always maintained he was not responsible for the murders at White House Farm in 1985 Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA
Drive 24