Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A Suffolk landlady has promised a "warm, family-oriented" atmosphere as she prepares to reopen a pub near Leiston.
Gina Corani, 64, is planning a "soft opening" of the Butcher's Arms in Coldfair Green on Friday.
Ms Corani moved to Suffolk 25 years ago to take over the Shepherd and Dog pub in Hollesley and has managed venues across the county.
She decided to take on her latest venture at the Butcher's Arms after falling in love with the pub "straight away" after seeing the inside.
The property, which will serve food and take bookings in its guesthouse, is undergoing a refurbishment - but Ms Corani is eager to meet members of the community.
The pub, which will be dog-friendly, will be managed by Ms Corani's daughter Louise Longhurst, while food will be prepared by head chef Trevor Cummins.
A formal opening of the pub is due to be held soon, Ms Corani confirmed.
She added: "It was quite a rare opportunity to open a free house, so I took it. I was in the right place at the right time - I walked inside and I fell in love with the pub straight away.
"I'm 64 now, so I'm thinking for the next 10 years this will see me into retirement. We're in it for the long haul.
"I've met a few of the locals already and they seem lovely. We want to appeal to everyone, especially those who haven't used the pub before.
"It's going to be a warm, family-oriented pub. Most of the staff are my friends and family - we haven't got anyone we don't really know.
"I think people have really missed the community feel of the pub during Covid. It's a way of life to so many people. Some just want to come in and have a pint.
"We would love people coming in and saying hello - if the door is open, you're welcome to have a drink."