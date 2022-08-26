Suffolk venue that hosted Arctic Monkeys hoping more artists follow suit
- Credit: Lindsay Want
The Suffolk venue where the new Arctic Monkeys album was recorded is hoping more artists follow suit.
Butley Priory near Woodbridge hosted the Sheffield group throughout June of last year while they recorded their seventh album, 'The Car'.
"It was a privilege to be chosen by the band", said the establishment's general manager, Donna Stockley.
"It's a part of history and quite a thing to be involved in.
"I'm afraid I wasn't the manager at the time they were here but I know they had exclusive use of the building and were able to come and go as they pleased.
"The acoustics in the main hall are so amazing so we can understand why musicians would choose to record here."
Looking forward, Donna hopes to promote the converted monastery as a recording location for more musicians.
"They can take inspiration from their surroundings and have a bit more creative freedom here, rather than the permissions of a recording studio where you might be constrained by time limits," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel
- 2 Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station
- 3 Road in Bury St Edmunds flooded after night of heavy rainfall
- 4 Witness appeal launched after human remains discovered in Sudbury river
- 5 U-turn as one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays is saved
- 6 Noise complaint forces Suffolk charity bike show gig to end early
- 7 How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance
- 9 Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorcycle in east Suffolk
- 10 Will they lose? Trying to predict Town's next five league games
"It's so peaceful here.
"We plan to promote the priory as a place for more musicians to come and record at because it's just such a special place."