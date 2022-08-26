News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk venue that hosted Arctic Monkeys hoping more artists follow suit

William Warnes

Published: 11:00 AM August 26, 2022
Butley Priory.

Arctic Monkeys while they recorded their seventh album, 'The Car', at Butley Priory near Woodbridge - Credit: Lindsay Want

The Suffolk venue where the new Arctic Monkeys album was recorded is hoping more artists follow suit. 

Butley Priory near Woodbridge hosted the Sheffield group throughout June of last year while they recorded their seventh album, 'The Car'. 

"It was a privilege to be chosen by the band", said the establishment's general manager, Donna Stockley. 

"It's a part of history and quite a thing to be involved in. 

"I'm afraid I wasn't the manager at the time they were here but I know they had exclusive use of the building and were able to come and go as they pleased.

"The acoustics in the main hall are so amazing so we can understand why musicians would choose to record here."

Looking forward, Donna hopes to promote the converted monastery as a recording location for more musicians.

"They can take inspiration from their surroundings and have a bit more creative freedom here, rather than the permissions of a recording studio where you might be constrained by time limits," she said.

"It's so peaceful here.

"We plan to promote the priory as a place for more musicians to come and record at because it's just such a special place."

