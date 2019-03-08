Hole left in shop wall following burglary in Mildenhall

Investigations have begun after a car was used to reverse into the wall of a shop in Mildenhall, leaving a large hole.

Officers received reports of a burglary at C W Kirk Lawnmowers on Chiswick Avenue in Mildenhall at 5.50am on Friday, May 31.

A blue Ford Maverick was left unattended at the scene and was used to reverse into the wall.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "At this stage it is unclear exactly what has been stolen and enquiries are on-going."

Those with any knowledge of the incident should or who witnesses suspicious activity in the area overnight should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/30858/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.