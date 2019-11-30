E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

100-year-old railway carriages get new modern look from experienced cabinet maker

PUBLISHED: 19:02 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 30 November 2019

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A creative cabinet maker has diversified his skills and is now turning old railway carriages into bespoke modern spaces.

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Harris has been selling individual items of furniture out of a non-working farm in Ardleigh, near Colchester since 1998 usually working with natural wood to create personal items for households, churches and schools.

However, in recent times, Mr Harris has taken to working with old railway carriages, using his woodwork skills to refurbish them into working order for people to use for a variety of functions.

Recently, he got his hands on a carriage from 1926 and after four months of work replacing the rotten wood, he sold it to a family who now use it as a sewing room in their garden.

Mr Harris said that his passion for working with wood means he is finding his new business extremely satisfying and exciting.

Stuart Harris inside his latest railway carriage renovation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStuart Harris inside his latest railway carriage renovation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The carriages take me about four months to complete, working eight hour days five days a week," he said.

"I am about to start work on another 1950's carriage. They are quite spacious and could be used as a place to sleep, a games room or a variety of other purposes."

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris in his workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCabinet maker Stuart Harris in his workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three vehicle crash involving Range Rover blocks busy Suffolk road

The A134 at Low End near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Talented Suffolk girl is surprise performer on BBC One’s Michael McIntyre show tonight

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds is the unexpected star performing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES

Man carrying axe on Stoke Bridge tasered by police

Police taped off Stoke Bridge last night over reports of an incident. Stock photo. Picture: ARCHANT

100-year-old railway carriages get new modern look from experienced cabinet maker

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Noah’s Ark set to shine on national TV

A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists