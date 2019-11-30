100-year-old railway carriages get new modern look from experienced cabinet maker

Cabinet maker Stuart Harris has recently diversified his business by converting disused railway carriages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A creative cabinet maker has diversified his skills and is now turning old railway carriages into bespoke modern spaces.

Stuart Harris has been selling individual items of furniture out of a non-working farm in Ardleigh, near Colchester since 1998 usually working with natural wood to create personal items for households, churches and schools.

However, in recent times, Mr Harris has taken to working with old railway carriages, using his woodwork skills to refurbish them into working order for people to use for a variety of functions.

Recently, he got his hands on a carriage from 1926 and after four months of work replacing the rotten wood, he sold it to a family who now use it as a sewing room in their garden.

Mr Harris said that his passion for working with wood means he is finding his new business extremely satisfying and exciting.

"The carriages take me about four months to complete, working eight hour days five days a week," he said.

"I am about to start work on another 1950's carriage. They are quite spacious and could be used as a place to sleep, a games room or a variety of other purposes."

