Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey replaces Amber Rudd in Cabinet

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has been appointed as Work and Pensions Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has been appointed to replace Amber Rudd in Government - just hours after Ms Rudd stunned Westminster by quitting the Cabinet and the Tory Party.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promoted Dr Coffey to become Work and Pensions Secretary.

Elected in 2010, Dr Coffey is a former deputy Commons leader and was appointed as environment minister by Theresa May.

The MP backed Remain during the EU referendum in 2016.

Her predecessor Ms Rudd resigned after suggesting the Government was aiming to take the UK out of the EU without a deal.