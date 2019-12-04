Thieves steal huge amount of electrical cables overnight
PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 December 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a large amount of electrical cable from manholes.
You may also want to watch:
The theft took place on Tuesday, December 3 on Acton Lane between Sudbury and Acton at some point between 8pm and 11.30pm.
Offenders opened up two manholes and cut the cabling inside before using a vehicle to pull it out into a nearby field and cutting it into pieces.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are appealing for anybody who may have seen offender/s using power tools, vehicle/s parked on the side of Acton Road or any suspicious activity during the relevant time above to contact police on 101 quoting reference 73102/19."