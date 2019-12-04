E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thieves steal huge amount of electrical cables overnight

PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 December 2019

The cable was stolen from Acton Lane in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The cable was stolen from Acton Lane in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a large amount of electrical cable from manholes.

The theft took place on Tuesday, December 3 on Acton Lane between Sudbury and Acton at some point between 8pm and 11.30pm.

Offenders opened up two manholes and cut the cabling inside before using a vehicle to pull it out into a nearby field and cutting it into pieces.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are appealing for anybody who may have seen offender/s using power tools, vehicle/s parked on the side of Acton Road or any suspicious activity during the relevant time above to contact police on 101 quoting reference 73102/19."

