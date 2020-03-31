E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pots of houmous recalled due to risk of salmonella

PUBLISHED: 18:59 21 November 2019

Some of the products being recalled by Trading Standards UK. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Some of the products being recalled by Trading Standards UK. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

TRADING STANDARDS

Cadbury's chocolate, mattress toppers and various houmous pots are a few of the items which are being recalled as they pose a potential health risk.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UKCadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

Check the list below and make sure you don't have these products in your home.

Cadbury Dairy Milk are recalling their Little Robins chocolate packs because some contain almonds which are not mentioned on the label.

The product has been incorrectly packed with Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins Daim Chocolate, and is therefore a possible health risk for anyone with a nut allergy.

Batch code:CIS3092812 and CIS3092822

Best-before date: 31 March 2020

If you have bought this product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or contact the Mondelez consumer care line on 0800 818181.

A range of houmous brands are being recalled due to a risk of salmonella. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UKA range of houmous brands are being recalled due to a risk of salmonella. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The Food Standards Agency are also urgently recalling various brands and flavours of houmous as they may contain salmonella.

These include a number of Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Nando's, Sainsbury's and Iceland brands. The full details can be found here.

The products listed may contain salmonella, with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. If you have bought any of the houmous items listed you are advised not to eat them and instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

Meanwhile, Harvey Nichols are also recalling some of their Dark Chocolate Gingers due to three instances where pistachio nuts have been found.

Harvey Nichols Dark Chocolate Gingers are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UKHarvey Nichols Dark Chocolate Gingers are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The box with the bow is being recalled, with the style code 766240, batch code 190916 and a best-before date of August 30, 2020.

If you have bought this product and you have an allergy to pistachio nuts do not eat them or pass on as a gift to another party. Instead you should check your product and return it to store for a full refund.

Anyone sleeping on one of Argos' memory foam mattress toppers should check their beds immediately as a number of toppers do not conform to UK fire safety standards.

Mattress toppers from Argos are being recalled due to a fire hazard. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UKMattress toppers from Argos are being recalled due to a fire hazard. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The batch codes of the unsafe memory foam mattress toppers can be found here.









A popular children's swing set by Kingsport is also being recalled as it poses a risk of strangulation.

The product is incorrectly labelled as being suitable for small children as the crotch strap can break and the seat back and bottom may come apart, causing the small child to slip down and become trapped by the neck where the two shoulder straps meet, leading to strangulation.

Therefore the product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.

Find out more about these products and the full recall list here.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge leaves road too damaged to reopen

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge leaves road too damaged to reopen

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Election 2019 - Take the quiz that tells you what party you may want to vote for

Take a journey through the policies of the parties without any of the coloured rosettes pinned on... Will you find Boris Johnson at the end? Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA Wire

It’s behind you! Matt Hancock needs to check what’s in the shot when has his picture taken!

Hair-raising? No, it's just a tree behind Matt Hancock on his latest video blog! Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists