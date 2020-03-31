Pots of houmous recalled due to risk of salmonella

Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Cadbury's chocolate, mattress toppers and various houmous pots are a few of the items which are being recalled as they pose a potential health risk.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

Check the list below and make sure you don't have these products in your home.

Cadbury Dairy Milk are recalling their Little Robins chocolate packs because some contain almonds which are not mentioned on the label.

The product has been incorrectly packed with Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins Daim Chocolate, and is therefore a possible health risk for anyone with a nut allergy.

Batch code:CIS3092812 and CIS3092822

Best-before date: 31 March 2020

If you have bought this product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or contact the Mondelez consumer care line on 0800 818181.

A range of houmous brands are being recalled due to a risk of salmonella. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The Food Standards Agency are also urgently recalling various brands and flavours of houmous as they may contain salmonella.

These include a number of Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Nando's, Sainsbury's and Iceland brands. The full details can be found here.

The products listed may contain salmonella, with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. If you have bought any of the houmous items listed you are advised not to eat them and instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

Meanwhile, Harvey Nichols are also recalling some of their Dark Chocolate Gingers due to three instances where pistachio nuts have been found.

Harvey Nichols Dark Chocolate Gingers are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The box with the bow is being recalled, with the style code 766240, batch code 190916 and a best-before date of August 30, 2020.

If you have bought this product and you have an allergy to pistachio nuts do not eat them or pass on as a gift to another party. Instead you should check your product and return it to store for a full refund.

Anyone sleeping on one of Argos' memory foam mattress toppers should check their beds immediately as a number of toppers do not conform to UK fire safety standards.

Mattress toppers from Argos are being recalled due to a fire hazard. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS UK

The batch codes of the unsafe memory foam mattress toppers can be found here.









A popular children's swing set by Kingsport is also being recalled as it poses a risk of strangulation.

The product is incorrectly labelled as being suitable for small children as the crotch strap can break and the seat back and bottom may come apart, causing the small child to slip down and become trapped by the neck where the two shoulder straps meet, leading to strangulation.

Therefore the product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.

Find out more about these products and the full recall list here.