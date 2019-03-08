Partly Cloudy

Cadbury's desserts recalled amid fears of deadly Listeria infection

PUBLISHED: 14:16 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 June 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned consumers about a batch of Cadbury's desserts. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned consumers about a batch of Cadbury's desserts. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned customers to check their fridges due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some of Cadbury's desserts.

Müller UK is recalling Cadbury daily milk cheesecake and Cadbury dairy milk caramel cheesecake dessert products as a precaution due to the possibility of Listeria moncytogenes in some batches.

Symptoms caused by the bacteria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to these infections and should seek advice from the 111 immediately if they have any symptoms.

These people include those over 65 years old, pregnant women and their unborn babies, children less than four weeks old and those with weakened immune systems.

Check your fridges for the following products which could be affected by the bacteria.

- Cadbury dairy milk cheesecakes 2 x 85g - use by date of June 5, 6, and 11 2019.

- Cadbury dairy milk caramel cheesecakes 2 x 85g - use by date of June, 5, 6 and 11 2019.

Müller produces these products under license from Cadbury and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces for Cadbury, or Cadbury Cheesecake variants in the UK or other markets.

The Food Standards Agency are advising customers who have bought any of the affected products to not eat them - instead they should be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

