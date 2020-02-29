Gallery

Coffee shop which pays tribute to Suffolk grandmother opens its doors

Soren Sjolin and Steve Dunn officially open the new coffee shop. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Ella Wilkinson

A popular village coffee shop which closed last year has opened its doors under a new name which pays tribute to a much-loved Suffolk grandmother who died in 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Lord, chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, is bringing back a coffee shop to Ixworth High Street with the help of his family Picture: GREGG BROWN Ben Lord, chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, is bringing back a coffee shop to Ixworth High Street with the help of his family Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro opened today at the former Coffee House premises in Ixworth's High Street.

It is being operated and managed by the Lord family who say they are "delighted" to bring the facility back to the community.

Ben Lord, managing director of the family business and also chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, said the coffee shop paid tribute to his nan Beryl Rose in its name, colour scheme and even telephone number.

The shop has undergone an extensive renovation ahead of its 9am launch today.

Chloe, Hannah and Charly from the Knightingales. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Chloe, Hannah and Charly from the Knightingales. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Mr Lord explained that back in the 1970s his nan would communicate with her sister using CB radio - without having the cost of the telephone - and her radio handle was Rambling Rose.

He added: "Nan also loved anything coffee flavoured. Very sadly, she passed away in April last year and as we thought about how to brand this new business concept, my sister Emma lovingly suggested that we paid the ultimate tribute to nan in naming the business after her.

"It didn't stop there as the colour scheme features nan's favourite colours and even the telephone number for the business was the same telephone number she had for over 50 years."

The family's Arthrose Appeal for West Suffolk Hospital, through the My WiSH Charity, has to date raised almost £40,000 for the orthopaedic department to recognise its "consistently outstanding" care and treatment given to Mrs Rose.

June and Davide frost with Sheila Burrows and Sharon res. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON June and Davide frost with Sheila Burrows and Sharon res. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Rambling Rose was officially opened at 10am by Soren Sjolin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon from West Suffolk Hospital, and Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Grandmother Beryl Rose is the inspiration behind the name and branding of the new Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro in Ixworth Picture: BEN LORD Grandmother Beryl Rose is the inspiration behind the name and branding of the new Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro in Ixworth Picture: BEN LORD

Staff Molly, Libby, Hannah and Angie. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Staff Molly, Libby, Hannah and Angie. A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro is in the former Coffee House premises that closed a year ago Picture: BEN LORD Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro is in the former Coffee House premises that closed a year ago Picture: BEN LORD

A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON A coffee shop is returning to Ixworth High Street after being without one for a year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON