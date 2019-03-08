Get involved with Sudbury Carnival

Sudbury Carnival. Photo: Andy Howes Andy Howes

Organisers of Sudbury Carnival are appealing for townsfolk to get behind the event.

It takes place on August 11 and there is still plenty of room for floats and and people on foot to take part in the procession.

Spokesman Angie Talbot said: "It's one of the biggest events of the year in Sudbury and we want as many people as possible to take part.

"It goes through the town centre and there will also be stalls and fairground rides in Belle Vue Park where the first ride is free, so it's a great day out for all the family."

The theme of the procession this year is days gone by, which was chosen by the public after last year's carnival, and proceeds will go to Sudbury charity helping Hands.

For more details about taking part in the procession or taking a stall email Angie.