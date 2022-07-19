Campaigners say Sizewell C decision should wait for new PM

Campaigners would like a further delay to Sizewell C until a new Prime Minister has been appointed - Credit: EDF Energy

Campaigners are calling for further delays to a final decision on whether to give the go ahead for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station until a new Prime Minister is in place.

The Government has until July 20 to either approve or reject the twin reactor, but campaign group Stop Sizewell C, which opposes the plans, fears a decision could be ‘politically driven’ by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to nuclear energy.

They highlighted talk among candidates to succeed the Prime Minister of reducing green levies and reducing taxes, which they said would be ‘inconsistent’ with Sizewell C, which could be funded through the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) model.

Under the RAB, developers can charge a small amount on electricity bills to cover costs, with the aim to eventually lower bills for consumers once the power station is up and running.

Alison Downes, spokesperson for Stop Sizewell C, said: “Stop Sizewell C has urged Ministers to delay the planning decision and any Government Investment Decision before a new Prime Minister is in place.

“The preoccupation among leadership candidates with tax cuts and scrapping 'green' levies on bills is inconsistent with Sizewell C, which would require a nuclear tax on consumers to help meet financing costs during construction, and where build costs, risk and timeframes are both high and difficult to accurately predict.”

Stop Sizewell C argues the £20bn project is the ‘wrong project in the wrong place,’ ‘too slow and expensive', and argue the technology is unproven.

In particular, they fear the impact on the environment, especially the RSPB nature reserve at Minsmere and the protected species of marsh harriers that live there.

However, wildlife photographer Steven Teeder said money was being provided by the developers to support local infrastructure and the Minsmere reserve.

A spokesperson for Sizewell C said: “Sizewell C will deliver £2billion to the Suffolk economy with contracts for local businesses and 1,500 apprenticeships and at least a third of the workforce coming from the local area.

“Sizewell C takes its environmental responsibilities incredibly seriously and is working hard to ensure the protection of the environment before, during and after the construction of the power station.”