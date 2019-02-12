Business owners, can you support Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds?

Sunny

PUBLISHED: 16:38 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 14 February 2019

Action from Paws in the Park at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in 2018 Picture: LUCY KAYNE

Action from Paws in the Park at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in 2018 Picture: LUCY KAYNE

Archant

A call has been made for more businesses to support a charity dog show that attracts thousands of visitors.

Last year's Paws in the Park at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY KAYNE

The fourth Paws in the Park event, organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care and Swayne and Partners veterinary surgeons, will return to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, May 19.

Organisers are appealing for more trade stands for the event, which last year totalled £13,000 for the charity which supports people across the community with dying, death and bereavement.

There will be plenty of food and refreshments for visitors to enjoy, but the hospice would like to hear from other businesses who would like to showcase their products while supporting a good cause.

Charlie De-Moore, one of the event’s organisers and hospice events fundraiser said: “We are all really excited about our fourth Paws in the Park event.

Paws in the Park raises money for St Nicholas Hospice Care Picture: LUCY KAYNEPaws in the Park raises money for St Nicholas Hospice Care Picture: LUCY KAYNE

“Not only does the day promise to be a great day out for all the family, it also helps raise vital funds for those across the community who rely on the hospice’s care and support.

“It would be great if we could have even more stalls and entertainment on the day for our thousands of visitors to enjoy which is why we need the support of our local businesses. If you think you can help please get in touch.”

Trade stand pitches cost £60. For more information or to book contact Charlie at charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or call 01284 715599.

Advance tickets for the event, which last year saw thousands of dogs and their owners descend on the park, cost £6 for adults, £4 for children (aged three to 16) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). Children under two go free and it’s £4.50 for concessions.

The event, which is sponsored by Chassis Cab, will feature a variety of different dog show classes, including most unusual ears, best rescue, dog that looks most like its owner and many more.

To find out more about the event see here.

