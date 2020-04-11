Can you name ROC heroes in wartime photo to help mark 75th anniversary of VE Day?

Do you recognise anyone in this photo of the Royal Observer Corps? Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS GUILDHALL Bury St Edmunds Guildhall

A VE Day anniversary appeal is going out to help name Royal Observer Corps (ROC) members based in Bury St Edmunds during the Second World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The picture shows members of the Number 14 Group of the ROC outside their HQ at the Guildhall.

The UK is due to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, and the Guildhall’s staff want to share the stories of the brave men and women who were based there.

You may also want to watch:

From 1939 to 1945, the ROC Operations Room was staffed 24 hours a day, gathering intelligence from observation posts across the region and relaying it to Fighter Command.

MORE - Tributes are paid to D-Day hero

The ROC was made up of civilians, whose work in tracking enemy planes, guiding damaged Allied aircraft and co-ordinating air-raid warnings helped to save countless lives.

If you can name anyone in the photo, or have stories from the operations room, email Louisa at learning@burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk