Appeal for crossing patrol outside east Suffolk school after 'near miss'
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A campaign has been launched for a new crossing patrol outside a Suffolk primary school after pupils were nearly hit by passing vehicles.
Parents of children at Leiston Primary School have launched an appeal on Facebook for a new lollipop person or green or red man controls at a zebra crossing near the school in King George’s Avenue to keep children safe.
The appeal has been launched on a Leiston community page by Katie Anderson-Cousins, who said cars don’t stop at the zebra crossing or continue driving across when children are crossing.
She added: “Since May I have been trying to push for a lollipop person or green/red man crossing for the zebra crossing on King George’s Avenue, following some terrifying near misses when cars don’t stop or drive straight across when children are already on the crossing.
“To no avail so far. I was informed of another scary near miss this week already.”
She is encouraging anyone concerned about the situation to email Suffolk county councillor TJ Haworth-Culf, who represents Leiston.
The school’s headteacher Melissa Geater said she was backing the campaign, adding there had been a near miss in March followed by another incident on Thursday, September 15.
Most Read
- 1 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
- 2 Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food
- 3 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 4 That's a wrap! Suffolk filming for new Detectorists episode comes to an end
- 5 Armed police called to reports of man holding 'explosive device'
- 6 Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when attending state funeral
- 7 Revealed: The Suffolk shortlist for Pub of the Year 2022
- 8 Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again
- 9 'Imagine three Chelsea tractors parked here': Anger at beach hut plan
- 10 Network Rail level crossing closures 'will hit Christmas trade' in Suffolk town
“I think, from my understanding of the social media posts, quite a few parents are coming forward saying that speeding motorists are proving quite challenging and several of them are quite concerned.
“I want the children in school, I want them to be safe and I want them to be able to move to and from school safely,” Mrs Geater added.
The road is often busy as it handles traffic for an industrial estate and the nearby Sizewell B power station.
“I completely support the parents in what they are doing and it is exactly the right decision to make and we are giving as much support to them as possible,” Mrs Geater said.
Nobody from the county council was available for comment.