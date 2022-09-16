Appeal for crossing patrol outside east Suffolk school after 'near miss'

An appeal has started for a lollipop patrol on the zebra crossing in King George's Avenue close to Leiston Primary School - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A campaign has been launched for a new crossing patrol outside a Suffolk primary school after pupils were nearly hit by passing vehicles.

Parents of children at Leiston Primary School have launched an appeal on Facebook for a new lollipop person or green or red man controls at a zebra crossing near the school in King George’s Avenue to keep children safe.

The appeal has been launched on a Leiston community page by Katie Anderson-Cousins, who said cars don’t stop at the zebra crossing or continue driving across when children are crossing.

She added: “Since May I have been trying to push for a lollipop person or green/red man crossing for the zebra crossing on King George’s Avenue, following some terrifying near misses when cars don’t stop or drive straight across when children are already on the crossing.

“To no avail so far. I was informed of another scary near miss this week already.”

She is encouraging anyone concerned about the situation to email Suffolk county councillor TJ Haworth-Culf, who represents Leiston.

The school’s headteacher Melissa Geater said she was backing the campaign, adding there had been a near miss in March followed by another incident on Thursday, September 15.

“I think, from my understanding of the social media posts, quite a few parents are coming forward saying that speeding motorists are proving quite challenging and several of them are quite concerned.

“I want the children in school, I want them to be safe and I want them to be able to move to and from school safely,” Mrs Geater added.

The road is often busy as it handles traffic for an industrial estate and the nearby Sizewell B power station.

“I completely support the parents in what they are doing and it is exactly the right decision to make and we are giving as much support to them as possible,” Mrs Geater said.

Nobody from the county council was available for comment.