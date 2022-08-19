Calls for more Homes for Ukraine hosts in Suffolk

A number of households participating in the Homes for Ukraine scheme may not be able to continue hosting due to changes in personal reasons - Credit: PA Wire

Suffolk County Council is urging more people to take in Ukrainian refugees already in the county.

More than 1,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the county under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, launched in March after the Russian invasion.

A number of households that participated in the scheme are now four months into their six-month contract.

Some may not be able to continue hosting beyond this time due to changes in personal reasons, such as health, unexpected family events or bereavement.

As a result, a number of refugees will be in need of a new home.

Sponsors will receive £350 a month tax-free which will be paid for by the government for up to 12 months.

Ukrainian guests are also able to claim Universal Credit.

Cllr Bobby Bennett, Cabinet Member for Equality and Communities, said: “We are in need of a wide range of homes for single people, mums with children and complete families. Anything “self-contained” is especially helpful – for example, if you have a second home or an annexe.

“If you think you can help, or know anyone who is interested, please visit homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk.”