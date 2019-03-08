E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies rucksack containing £2k of drugs was his

PUBLISHED: 06:01 29 August 2019

Cameron Williams has denied that a rucksack containing £2,000 of drugs and documents in his name which was found in a garden in Stowmarket belonged to him. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied that a rucksack containing £2,000 of drugs and documents in his name which was found in a garden in Stowmarket belonged to him.

Cameron Williams told Ipswich Crown Court he had been in a car which was being followed by police and was forced to run off with the rucksack after another passenger held a knife at his throat.

Williams claimed he had panicked and put paperwork bearing his name and address, which had been in his jacket pocket, in the rucksack because he didn't want it found in him.

He denied that his paperwork was in the rucksack with drugs and a lock knife because the rucksack and its contents belonged to him.

Williams, 20, of Earlmead Road, London, has denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent supply on March 19 but admits possessing cannabis and a knife.

The court that police officers followed a car because of the way it was being driven and when it stopped in Lindsey Way, Stowmarket a man carrying a rucksack got out and ran off towards Lavenham Way.

Although officers didn't find the man they found a rucksack containing drugs, a knife and documents belonging to Williams.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

