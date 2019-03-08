Camilla horses around on visit to National Stud

The Duchess of Cornwall pats a stallion named Rajasinghe during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The Duchess of Cornwall horsed around with a mare called Royal Rascal on her first visit to the National Stud in Newmarket since she was appointed its patron.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Duchess of Cornwall feeds a carrot to a stallion named Time Test during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE The Duchess of Cornwall feeds a carrot to a stallion named Time Test during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Camilla Parker-Bowles met the six-week-old foal along with three stallions, named Time Test, Aclaim and Rajasinghe, as she opened the horse-breeding farm's refurbished Stallion Unit today.

You may also want to watch:

The royal also spoke with students taking the organisation's diploma in stud practice and management.

Tim Lane, managing director of the National Stud, said: “She's a proper horse lady, stroking stallions and petting foals to feeding carrots to Time Test. She's really a wonderful horsewoman.”

The Duchess of Cornwall meets staff from the foaling unit during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE The Duchess of Cornwall meets staff from the foaling unit during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The history of the National Stud, which was acquired by the Jockey Club in 2008, dates back to 1915 when Colonel William Hall Walker donated his bloodstock to the British government in an attempt to remedy the country's shortage of thoroughbred stallions.

Alongside its breeding services, it also offers specialist training for stud staff and public tours.