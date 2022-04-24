Campaign to build new £100,000 Southwold skatepark gathers pace

More than 100 people attended the event at the weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Campaigners aiming to raise £100,000 for a new concrete skatepark in Southwold held a special event at the weekend to encourage more support for the project.

Mobile skate ramps were set up at Klondyke Skatepark on Pier Avenue, with the chance for people to find out more about the project, buy t-shirts and make a donation or pledge.

Hope with her skateboard at the event at Klondyke Park in Southwold on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Views on design of the new skatepark were also sought through a survey.

More than 100 people turned up to enjoy the mobile skatepark on Saturday, and 65 t-shirts were sold, organisers said.

Jack Hurr enjoys the mobile ramps at the engagement event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The campaign group, spearheaded by Carl Hurr and Melanie Wilson, is aiming to replace the wooden skate ramps which have been at the Klondyke for more than 30 years.

The project has already received £10,000 in funding from the East Suffolk Community Partnership and £500 from Suffolk Secrets.

People were also sked to give their views on the design of a new skatepark - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An online petition has also collected more than 330 signatures since it was launched.

Southwold councillor David Beavan said the old skatepark is irreparable.

James having fun on Saturday. Campaigners are trying to raise £100,000. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"If we don't get something else, we're going to lose the skatepark, and there's very little for kids to do in Southwold anyway," he said.

"We're hoping to raise £100,000. We're not getting rid of the other stuff on the Klondyke. There's still going to be all the basketball and all the other stuff. We're not taking over the whole area.

Carl Hurr, who is spearheading the project, is pictured with son Jack. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"There's something for everybody here, it's not just skateboards, it's BMX bikes and all that stuff. The great thing is that the visitors are getting together with the locals, and it's going to be great to get everybody together and raise the money.

"We're raising donations as we go along, selling t-shirts promoting it, and it's good thing that everyone can get behind.

"The town council is backing it as well so we can get there. We've got a year to do it, but I reckon we can."

The mobile skatepark proved to be a big success on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anyone wishing to find out more about the project can email here, or search Southwold Klondyke Skatepark on Facebook.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via bank transfer to Southwold Klondyke Skatepark Project. Account number: 72000007. Sort-code: 53-61-24.