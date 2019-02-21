Drive launched to encourage participation in local democracy in west Suffolk

The West Suffolk House council offices in Bury St Edmunds Picture PHIL MORLEY Archant

A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to stand for election as a councillor or vote in the May elections for the new West Suffolk Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People are being urged to make their mark in the new campaign – which is part of a national drive to increase participation in local democracy.

As part of the campaign, a dedicated webpage providing information for candidates and to help them through the process of standing to become a councillor has been set-up at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/makeyourmark

West Suffolk Council, which is being formed following a merger of St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council, is also holding sessions for people thinking about becoming candidates to explain what is involved.

A workshop for prospective councillors will be held on March 8 at West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds.

People can email elections@westsuffolk.gov.uk for further information or to book a place at the event.

The first election of the 64 west Suffolk councillors, which is a reduction from the 72 councillors representing Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury, will be held on May 2.