'We need to challenge Essex stereotypes' - Could you become the face of new campaign?

PUBLISHED: 12:17 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 27 August 2019

Visit Essex is looking for successful and inspiring people from Essex for a new campaign. Would singer and presenter Olly Murs fit the bill? ASHLEY PICKERING

Inspiring people are being asked to put themselves forward to front a new campaign challenging the "Essex stereotype".

The campaign will also help promote Essex attractions. Pictured, is Colchester Castle Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILThe campaign will also help promote Essex attractions. Pictured, is Colchester Castle Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

The "This is Essex" campaign has been launched by tourism organisation Visit Essex, which promotes the county and works with local attractions.

Mark Durham, vice chairman of the Visit Essex organisation, said: "For many years the Essex stereotype has perpetuated.

"Essex is home to a wide range of hardworking, talented and aspiring individuals.

"Essex has so much to offer and we want the people of Essex to help us challenge perceptions and make visitors take a second look at our diverse county'."

The campaign is now seeking candidates that illustrate these characteristics.

Essex's finest will then be starring in a new calendar and promotional film for 2020 as well as a series of images of Essex's top attractions, which will also be turned into a pop-up gallery and later tour the country and finally be officially unveiled in London.

By ending the tour in the capital is being viewed as a great opportunity to advertise the county as a desirable place to live and work.

If you think you can represent Essex, or to nominate a candidate, email hilary@wearebigwavepr.co.uk detailing why your hero or heroine should become an ambassador for the county and appear on the Visit Essex calendar for 2020.

All nominees must be over 18. Deadline for entries is 8 September 2019, the judges' decision is final. All ambassadors would need to be available for a photo/film shoot in the county between 16-24 September.

