Campaign group issues ‘very clear’ message to county council

"Hands off our archives!" That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft.

“Hands off our archives!”

That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft.

The group – which was set up in an attempt to stop the closure of the Lowestoft Record Office that was announced earlier this year – is campaigning to prevent the county council from transferring archives to the £20m heritage centre in Ipswich called The Hold.

And on Saturday, afternoon shoppers looked on as the town’s library was ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!”

The ‘hands off’ campaign was the final day of public engagement events held by the SORO group to promote their own independent public consultation document on the future of Lowestoft Record Office, which has been running parallel with the council’s.

Carole Byatt said: “We could have started a whole new petition, as people are still very angry that SCC are removing the archives and putting the staff out of work.”

Group chairman Bob Collis added: “The costumes might be light-hearted but the message to SCC from SORO and the people of Waveney is very clear.

“If the removal of our local archives to Ipswich goes ahead, no one in this area is ever going to entrust you or the Suffolk Record Office Management team with any archival material again.”

The SCC scrutiny meeting takes place at Riverside next Thursday, November 29.