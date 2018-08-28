Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaign group issues ‘very clear’ message to county council

PUBLISHED: 13:41 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:41 21 November 2018

�Hands off our archives!� That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft. Pictures: SORO

�Hands off our archives!� That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft. Pictures: SORO

Copyright 2009

“Hands off our archives!”

The town�s library is ringed with paper hands � with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: �Hands off our archives!� Pictures: SOROThe town�s library is ringed with paper hands � with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: �Hands off our archives!� Pictures: SORO

That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft.

The group – which was set up in an attempt to stop the closure of the Lowestoft Record Office that was announced earlier this year – is campaigning to prevent the county council from transferring archives to the £20m heritage centre in Ipswich called The Hold.

The town’s library is ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!” Pictures: SOROThe town’s library is ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!” Pictures: SORO

And on Saturday, afternoon shoppers looked on as the town’s library was ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!”

The ‘hands off’ campaign was the final day of public engagement events held by the SORO group to promote their own independent public consultation document on the future of Lowestoft Record Office, which has been running parallel with the council’s.

Carole Byatt said: “We could have started a whole new petition, as people are still very angry that SCC are removing the archives and putting the staff out of work.”

Group chairman Bob Collis added: “The costumes might be light-hearted but the message to SCC from SORO and the people of Waveney is very clear.

“If the removal of our local archives to Ipswich goes ahead, no one in this area is ever going to entrust you or the Suffolk Record Office Management team with any archival material again.”

The SCC scrutiny meeting takes place at Riverside next Thursday, November 29.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

13:30 Russell Cook
The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Extra train services will be running to and from Bury St Edmunds for the annual Christmas Fayre which begins tomorrow, Thursday, November 22.

Calls for speed reduction measures at accident black spot

13:00 Russell Cook
Head on crash in Eriswell in October. Picture: RUSS ELLISON

A family living on the side of a rural road in West Suffolk is calling for action to be taken to help reduce the number of accidents close to their home.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

12:53 Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to underweight birds.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Man robbed at gunpoint in Essex park

11:50 Will Jefford
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A gunpoint robbery near a leisure centre has sparked fears about community safety.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24