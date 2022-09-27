Protesters call for action on Stour as sewage dumped in waterway

Campaigners across Suffolk gathered at Flatford on Sunday to protest against the poor state of the River Stour - Credit: Deborah Saw

Campaigners across Suffolk gathered at Flatford on Sunday to protest against the poor state of the River Stour.

Activists say the waterway - which has failed to achieve the government and Water Framework Directive (WFD) target - is under threat from pollution, over-abstraction and climate change.

They claim sewage was dumped into the waterway on 389 occasions last year, for a total of 4,000 hours, and that E.coli testing has detected some cases 20 times over the government standard.

Campaigners say Anglian Water are responsible for much of the pollution.

"Last year, the Environment Agency reported that Anglian Water had more serious pollution incidents than any other water company," said green campaigner, Laura Smith.

"It has been fined three times this year already by the regulator but appears to think that’s just a normal cost of doing business.

"It’s predicting an operating profit of over £440 million this year so it needs to put its money where its mouth is, and we are going to make sure it does.”

On Sunday, protesters called for more action to be taken to preserve the Stour and demanded Anglian Water prove their commitment to "bold action" in ensuring its sewage treatment works do not harm rivers.

They argued, although the area is not a designated bathing water, "people do swim in it, children paddle and more people are kayaking and paddle boarding".

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Between 2020 and 2025, we’re reinvesting more than £200 million to reduce storm spills across the East of England and as part of our Get River Positive commitment we’ve promised that storm overflows will not be the reason for unhealthy rivers or seas in our region by 2030.

“We know there’s a lot of support for proper water quality testing from keen citizen scientists which is why, under the third commitment , where we pledged to support others to improve and care for rivers, we’ll be launching a dedicated fund this year to equip river groups with professional water quality testing kits and training, so they can help us gather even more robust data about the health of our rivers.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency welcomes the growing interest of people using rivers and open waters for recreation.

"However, current regulations for rivers and open waters in England protect wildlife and are not designed for the protection of human health.

“We do monitor E.coli levels at designated bathing waters, however, the River Stour and River Deben are not designated bathing waters.”