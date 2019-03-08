Knifeman jumps from bushes in attempted robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:57 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 20 September 2019
A 25-year-old man escaped unharmed after he was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery in Haverhill.
It happened in Camps Road, shortly after 8pm on Thursday, September 18.
The victim was walking along the road when a man jumped out from the bushes at the edge of a park, pointed a knife at him and demanded money.
He refused and ran off, escaping unharmed.
The suspect is described as being around 5ft 10in, aged in his late 30s, with a short beard.
He wore a dark hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with Suffolk police appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 37/56758/19.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.