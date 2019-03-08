Knifeman jumps from bushes in attempted robbery

A 25-year-old man escaped unharmed after he was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery in Haverhill.

It happened in Camps Road, shortly after 8pm on Thursday, September 18.

The victim was walking along the road when a man jumped out from the bushes at the edge of a park, pointed a knife at him and demanded money.

He refused and ran off, escaping unharmed.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 10in, aged in his late 30s, with a short beard.

He wore a dark hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with Suffolk police appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 37/56758/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.