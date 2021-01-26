News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk care home residents enjoy Australia Day

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:49 PM January 26, 2021   
Pat Smith and her kangaroo enjoy Australia Day

Pat Smith and her kangaroo enjoy Australia Day - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Despite a gloomy winter in the middle of a pandemic it was a bright and sunny start to the week for came home residents living in east Suffolk. 

Residents at Allonsfield House care home, in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge, took part in Australia Day celebrations. 

Australia Day marks the anniversary of the first British Ships arriving at Port Jackson in New South Wales. Which many consider the founding of Australia. 

Residents enjoyed an indoor “barbie” in the conservatory prepared by chef Darrell Smith and there were plenty of smiles as everyone enjoyed Aussie songs, including a chorus of Waltzing Matilda.

The afternoon was completed with an Australian quiz and Australia-themed games.

Home manager Judith Morgan-Worrall, who sported a kangaroo outfit for the occasion, said: “It certainly brightened everyone’s day. Some of our residents have visited Australia in the past and shared their memories.”

