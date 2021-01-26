Published: 6:49 PM January 26, 2021

Despite a gloomy winter in the middle of a pandemic it was a bright and sunny start to the week for came home residents living in east Suffolk.

Residents at Allonsfield House care home, in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge, took part in Australia Day celebrations.

Australia Day marks the anniversary of the first British Ships arriving at Port Jackson in New South Wales. Which many consider the founding of Australia.

Residents enjoyed an indoor “barbie” in the conservatory prepared by chef Darrell Smith and there were plenty of smiles as everyone enjoyed Aussie songs, including a chorus of Waltzing Matilda.

The afternoon was completed with an Australian quiz and Australia-themed games.

You may also want to watch:

Home manager Judith Morgan-Worrall, who sported a kangaroo outfit for the occasion, said: “It certainly brightened everyone’s day. Some of our residents have visited Australia in the past and shared their memories.”