Can you get a top score in our big Suffolk quiz of 2019?

July 2019 saw a heatwave, with people heading for Felixstowe to soak up the sun. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

How much do you remember about Suffolk's big news stories during the past year? Try our big news quiz of 2019!

As the year finishes, it's time to look back on a year full of events.

There have been some real weather extremes over the past 12 months, ranging from the heatwave in July, when at times Suffolk was the hottest place in the country, to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding.

One of the undoubted highlights was the four amazing concerts by Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park in August, with around 120,000 fans watching the performances.

There were also many other top entertainments in the county over the year, from the Suffolk Show to Latitude, where Liam Gallagher performed a secret set.

Ed Sheeran has announced a break away from music and social media after returning home to Suffolk following the Divide World Tour Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran has announced a break away from music and social media after returning home to Suffolk following the Divide World Tour Picture: Zakary Walters

We have continued to see a lot of changes in the high street, with closures including Riley & Riley and Ohh Deer in Ipswich. But there have also been new openings, such as the new Superdry store in the Buttermarket shopping centre,

A number of new restaurants and cafes have also opened their doors. The growth in demand for vegan food saw Hullabaloo move to a new home in Ipswich town centre, while Hank's Deli also opened the town's first 100% vegan deli and shop.

In the world of sport, there was heartbreak when Ipswich Town was relegated at the end of the 2018-19 season - but things have been going a lot better this season in League One, despite some recent losses. The club has also seen some new signings, including James Norwood and Tomas Holy.

Take our quiz to see how well you have followed the news this year - can you get 20/20? We have covered a wide range of topics. Share your score in the comments or on social media.