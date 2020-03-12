E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Small comet can be seen in skies over East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 12:23 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 12 March 2020

A comet can be seen in the skies over Suffolk this week. Picture: Rolando Ligustri, Italy

A comet can be seen in the skies over Suffolk this week. Picture: Rolando Ligustri, Italy

Rolando Ligustri, Italy

A small comet can currently be seen over East Anglia, but you will need large binoculars or a small telescope to spot it.

A chart showing where the comet can be seen in the sky until Saturday. Picture: www.heavens-above.comA chart showing where the comet can be seen in the sky until Saturday. Picture: www.heavens-above.com

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: 'Comet C/2019 Y4 ATLAS was discovered on December 28 last year by the Asteroid Terrestial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS).

'It is currently in the constellation of Ursa Major and remains high and brightening until early May.' It could become very bright, he added.

The comet is only visible from Earth every few thousand years. Mr Norman said: 'Its orbital period is 5,475 years, and so it was last in the vicinity of Earth in the 4th Millennium BC, and will next return in the 76th Century AD.' He added the comet is thought to be a fragment of one last seen in 1844.

You need to look before the moon rises in order to see the comet. The moon rises at 9.54pm on Thursday, March 12, 11.17pm on Friday, March 13 and then at 12.15am in the early hours of Sunday, March 15. Moon charts for other nights can be downloaded from www.heavens-above.com

