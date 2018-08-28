Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Why should they party and I’m not going to be there?’: Cancer patient celebrates her own wake

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 30 January 2019

Samanda Ford from Beccles slipped into her finest leopard print outfit last Friday, January 25 for her wake at the Ingate in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Samanda Ford

Samanda Ford from Beccles slipped into her finest leopard print outfit last Friday, January 25 for her wake at the Ingate in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Samanda Ford

Archant

A terminally-ill woman has ditched tradition and attended her own “awake wake” to celebrate her life

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and was told she had just months to live in June last year. Picture: Contributed by Samanda FordThe 58-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and was told she had just months to live in June last year. Picture: Contributed by Samanda Ford

Samanda Ford from Beccles slipped into her finest leopard print outfit last Friday, January 25 for her wake at the Ingate in Beccles.

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and was told she had just months to live in June last year.

The mother-of-four, who was also a resident psychic at The Beach radio station, is known by friends as “the queen of positivity” and wanted to share the wake with her loved ones.

Mrs Ford said: “I have always had a positive outlook on life and I didn’t want to have the wake after the funeral when I wasn’t there.

As well as celebrating her life, she wanted to share how the cancer has affected her physically after losing her two front teeth as well as her hair. Picture: Contributed: Samanda FordAs well as celebrating her life, she wanted to share how the cancer has affected her physically after losing her two front teeth as well as her hair. Picture: Contributed: Samanda Ford

“I wanted everyone to have a happy experience, because we should live as happily as we can,” she said.

The theme for her “awake wake” was simple - come dressed in your best leopard print outfit.

“I don’t wear it all the time, but I would say around 75 pc of my wardrobe is leopard print,” she said.

As well as celebrating her life, she wanted to share how the cancer has affected her physically after losing her two front teeth as well as her hair.

Samanda Ford pictured with her husband Brett Ford organised the Samanda Ford pictured with her husband Brett Ford organised the "awake wake" at the Ingate in Beccles. Picture: Samanda Ford

“If you would have told me that was going to happen I would have been so upset, but you soon realise how shallow that is,” she said.

Fifty guests attended the party at the pub in Beccles and while the tone of the event was sombre, some party-goers left feeling positive about death and would attend their own wake.

She said: “It was emotional - you have a tear in the back of your eyes but I was more worried about them and how they were feeling. But we are all here to help each other.

“At the end of the day, we are all terminal. If you are lucky enough to know you are going to die why not create something positive,” she added,““Why should they party and I’m not going to be there?”

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I’m glad I didn’t sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists