I beat leukaemia twice - but now rare bone disease has left me wheelchair-bound, says Jasmi, 10

Jasmi Cooke - 10 years old and has survived leukaemia but now has bone disease which means she can't walk and is fundraising for new wheelchair. Pictures: Btrittany Woodman Archant

Jasmi Cooke has beaten leukaemia twice and had a bone marrow transplant after Ed Sheeran helped her to find a donor - and she's only 10 years old.

But now Jasmi Cooke is fighting another cruel challenge - after a rare bone disease left her unable to walk.

The condition, commonly known as 'bone death', usually happens to elderly people.

Whilst the normal treatment is a hip replacement, Jasmi is still growing and cannot have one - so is now restricted to a wheelchair.

Jasmi's doctor at West Suffolk Hospital, Rachel Furley, has launched a GoFundMe page for a new set of wheels - as the wheelchair she currently has cannot be propelled and has to be pushed by her mum, leaving her with no independence.

Astonishingly, the page raised nearly £5,000 in the first five days and soon Jasmi should get the freedom she wants with a new chair that she can use on her own and a set of off-road wheels.

Her mum, Rowena, has found dealing with the disability difficult after all her daughter has coped with.

"It was a massive blow after everything she's been through with the treatments," she said.

"The chair is now a whole other thing to get used to. I can tell you anything about cancer but being disabled is so different and we're still discovering it."

Jasmi lives in Bury St Edmunds and loves singing, dancing, make up and fashion and regularly enjoys swimming as in the pool she's equal to everyone else.

Her mum describes her as a happy kid and says she "takes it all in her stride because she's only 10, it's incredible".

Jasmi tries to keep active as possible but it is hard as she is in a lot of pain.

"Our lives have become very small," her mum added.

"She needs to get out there and have the life she deserves and should be living life to the full right now.

"We haven't been able to do lots of things that people take for granted."

The new wheelchair will give Jasmi a new lease of life and after trying one out a few weeks ago, her mum said it was like going from a "dumper truck to a sports car".

Rowena said that the response to the fundraiser has been overwhelming and that she had been prepared to wait months before the target of £7,000 was hit.

You can donate to Jasmi here.