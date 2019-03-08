Candidates announced for Tendring District Council elections

The candidates standing for election to Tendring District Council in May have now been revealed.

All of the new wards in the district are being contested, with a total of 163 candidates vying for 48 seats on Thursday, May 2.

As well the district council elections, the five wards for Harwich Town Council, five wards of Frinton and Walton Town Council and the Point Clear ward of St Osyth Parish Council are being contested, along with Wrabness Parish Council.

Residents are being reminded they only have until Friday April 12 to register to vote.

To sign up, visit www.tendringdc.gov.uk/elections, call 01255 686575 or visit Clacton Town Hall between 10am-4pm on weekdays.

Ian Davidson, Returning Officer, said this was people’s opportunity to have their say.

“As Tendring District Council goes from the current 60 councillors down to 48 this is your chance to shape the council for the next four years,” he said.

“If you’re not registered to vote, then you cannot have your say at the ballot box.”

Here is the complete list of who is standing for Tendring District Council:

Arlesford & Elmstead: (two seats) Solma Ahmed (Lab), Rosemary Heaney (C), Beverley Maltby (G), Fred Nicholls (C)*, Terry Ripo (Lab), Gary Scott (LD)*, Ann Wiggins (LD).

Ardleigh & Little Bromley: Jim English (Lab), Helen Fontaine (LD), Neil Stock (C)*.

Bluehouse: (two seats) Harry Bouchard (C), James Bouchard (C), James Codling (UKIP), Barrie Coker (LD), Carolyn Mayzes (Ind), Mary Newton (UKIP)*, Andrew Pemberton (Ind)*, Jon Salisbury (Lab).

Brightlingsea: (three seats) Mick Barry (Ind), Mike Beckett (LD), John Carr (C), Jayne Chapman (Ind)*, Graham Chasney (C), Graham Ford (Lab), Izzy Morath (C), Ben Smith (Ind), Graham Steady (Ind)*, Frederick Stringer (Lab), Craig Whipps (G), Karen Yallop (Ind)*.

Burrsville: (two seats) Chris Amos (C)*, Matthew Bensilum (LD), Lesley Hartfield (Lab), Keith Pitkin (LD), Mick Skeels (C)*, Chris Southall (G).

Cann Hall: (two seats) John Chittock (C)*, Stuart Morgan (LD), Gina Placey( TF), Ian Whitley (C), Simon Wigley (Lab), Andy Wood (LD).

Coppins Ward: (two seats) Samantha Atkinson (Ind), James Burns (Ind), Peter Cawthron (UKIP)*, Jonathon Cowan (Lab), Rita Griffin (Lab), Stuart Mackintosh (C), Jon Manning (LD), Beverley Moule (C), Alex Porter (UKIP)*, Kriss Wood (LD).

Dovercourt All Saints: (two seats) David Dixon (LD), Andrew Erskine (C), Tanya Ferguson (C)*, Maria Fowler (Lab)*, Jo Henderson (Lab)*.

Dovercourt Bay: Barry Brown (C)*, Garry Calver (Lab)*.

Dovercourt Tollgate: Ricky Callender (C)*, Pam Morrison (Lab).

Dovercourt Vines & Parkeston: Bill Davidson (Lab), Sean Fay (C).

Eastcliff: Joy Broderick (HM)*, Antony McKay (LD), David Rose (C).

Frinton: (two seats) Linda Allen, (TF), Terry Allen (TF), Nadine Edwards (Lab), Ian Johnson (Ind), Sam Manning (LD), Nick Turner (C)*, Pamela Walford (C), Andy Wilson (G).

Harwich & Kingsway: Ivan Henderson (Lab)*, Darrell Howard (C).

Homelands: Paul Clutterbuck (G), Anne Davis (Ind)*, Geoff Ely (Lab), Laurence Gray (Ind)*, Mick Page (C), Fiona Robertson (TF).

Kirby Cross: Edward Bell (C), Paul Clifton (TF), Christine Codling (UKIP), Dave Jones (Lab).

Kirby-le-Soken & Hamford: Fiona Knowles (TF), Mark Platt (C)*.

Lawford Manningtree & Mistley: (three seats) Simon Banks (LD), Terry Barrett (LD), Patricia Chandler (Lab), David Coley (Lab), Duncan Gordon (G), Carlo Guglielmi (C)*, Val Guglielmi (C)*, Graham Pettit (LD), Holly Turner (Lab), Margaret Woods Lab).

Little Clacton: Jeff Bray (C)*, Jordan Silver (LD)

Pier Ward: Paul Barker (LD), William Hones (Ind), Paul Honeywood (Cons)*, Steven Kelly (G), Susan Morley-Souter (Lab)

St Bartholomew’s: (two seats) Mark Cossens (C)*, Sheila Hammond (Lab), KT King (HM)*, Samuel Leonard (C), Sally McAteer (G), Colin Winfield* (HM)

St James: (two seats) Maurice Alexander (C)*, Sean Duffy (LD), Chris Griffiths (C)*.

St John’s: (two seats) Anne Alexander (C), David Bolton (Lab), Rosemary Dodds (G), Richard Everett (C)*, John Hones (UKIP), Norman Jacobs (Lab), Colin Madge (UKIP), Kane Silver (LD), Gemma Stephenson (Ind), Mark Stephenson (Ind)*.

St Osyth: (two seats) Anita Bailey (C), Tracey Osben (Lab), Mick Skeels (C), Michael Talbot (Ind)*, John White (Ind)*.

St Paul’s: Sue Honeywood (C)*, David Oxley (TF), Mary Pitkin (LD), Clive Purrett (G), Mike Vaughan-Chatfield (UKIP).

Stour Valley: Mark Cole (Ind), Zoe Fairley (C)*, Eleanor Gordon (G), Dave McLeod (Lab), Rosemary Smith (LD).

The Bentleys & Frating: Louise Armstrong (Lab), Alison Clarke (G), Lynda McWilliams (C)*, Robert Taylor (LD).

The Oakleys & Wix: Mike Bush (Ind)*, David Chant (C), John McAllister (Lab).

Thorpe, Beaumont & Great Holland: Chris Keston (TF), Daniel Land (C)*.

Walton: Chris Bee (Ind), Nic El-Safty (Lab), Delyth Miles (Ind)*, Ann Poonian (C)*, Jack Robertson (TF).

Weeley & Tendring: Mike Brown (C)*, Jill Galloway (LD), Peter Harris (FP)

West Clacton & Jaywick Sands: (two seats) Dan Casey (Ind), James Machin (Lab), Tasha Osben (Lab), Nicola Overton (UKIP), Roy Raby (LC)*, Kevin Watson (LC), Andy White (Ind).

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party, TF – Tendring First, FP - Foundation Party - Cleaning Up Politics, LC - Local Conservatives, HM - Holland on Sea & Eastcliff Matters

The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority or its predecessor.