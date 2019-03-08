Who could be representing you after the Colchester Borough Council election?

Voters will take to the polls in all 17 of Colchester Borough Council's wards in this year's local elections on May 2. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A full list of candidates standing in each ward in the Colchester Borough Council local election on May 2 has been revealed today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester Borough Council Leader Mark Cory, of the Liberal Democrats is one of the councillors aiming to retain his seat. Pictures: ARCHANT Colchester Borough Council Leader Mark Cory, of the Liberal Democrats is one of the councillors aiming to retain his seat. Pictures: ARCHANT

The people of Essex will take to the polls to vote for their new local councillors, with candidates standing from across the political spectrum.

One of the three positions in each of Colchester Borough Council’s 17 wards will be open to election.

The authority is currently run by a so-called rainbow coalition, a joint administration of the Liberal Democrats (12), Labour (11) and the independent Highwoods group (3), with the Conservatives (25) in opposition.

All eyes will be on the strength of the coalition, which could lose control over the authority to the Conservative Party should they gain one extra councillor.

Current council leader Mark Cory of the Liberal Democrats, who also serves as portfolio holder for strategy, will contest his position in the Wivenhoe ward.

Deputy leader Tim Young will also take to the campaign to retain his position as councillor for the Greenstead ward.

A full list of wards and candidates below:

Berechurch Ward

Mary Hilda Bryan (G), Fabian Matthew Abraham Green (C), Chris Pearson* (Lab), Mick Spindler (LD)

Castle Ward

Mark George Goacher (G), Darius Grant Laws* (C), Victoria Weaver (Lab), Verity Woolley (LD)

Greenstead Ward

John Howard Clifton (G), Christopher Lee (Ind), Christopher Michael Piggott (C), Chantelle-Louise Whyborn (LD), Tim Young* (Lab)

Highwoods Ward

Jocelyn Emma Law (Lab), Bev Oxford* (Ind), Stephen John Rowe (C), Robbie Spence (G), Mick Turrell (LD)

Lexen & Braiswick Ward

Roger Edwin Bamforth (G), Lewis Charles Barber* (C), Thomas Alun Stevenson (LD), Conrad Anthony Winch (Lab)

Marks Tey & Layer Ward

Andrew John Ellis* (C), Mark John Hull (LD), Jan Plummer (Lab), Matt Stemp (G)

Mersea & Pyefleet Ward

John Richard Akker (Ind), Peter Douglas Cameron Banks (G), David Roger Broise (UKIP), Bry Mogdridge (Lab), Patricia Ann Moore* (C), Carl Richard, Powling (Ind), Jenny Stevens (LD)

Mile End Ward

Phil Coleman* (LD), Amanda Jane Kirke (G), Natalie Julia Rowe (C), Sarah Kathleen Ryder (Lab)

New Town & Christ Church Ward

Bob Brannan (G), Nick Cope* (LD), Carla Ellen Hales (C), Elisa Vasquez-Walters (Lab)

Old Heath & The Hythe Ward

Andrew Lawrence Canessa (G), Adam Daniel Fox* (Lab), Mark Eliot Kiley (LD), Michael McDonnell (C)

Prettygate Ward

Beverly Ann Davies* (C), John Loxley (LD), Jamie Alan Overland (Lab), Clare Teresa Palmer (G)

Rural North Ward

Sue Bailey (G), Will Brown (LD), Nigel Albert Chapman* (C), Judith Anne Short (Lab)

Shrub End Ward

Vic Flores* (C), Sam McCarthy (LD), Blake Paul Roberts (G), Rosalind Scott (Lab)

St Anne’s & St John’s Ward

Helen Chuah* (LD), Megan Catherine Maltby (G), HK Norman (Lab), Thomas Henry Rowe (C)

Stanway Ward

Katie Francis (G), Jeremy Alain Hagon (C), Lesley Scott-Boutell* (LD), John Spademan (Lab)

Tiptree Ward

Wolfgang Friedrich Fauser (G), Gemma Marie Graham (LD), Paul Francis Jeffs (Lab), Barbara Ann Wood* (C)

Wivenhoe Ward

Jodie Louise Clark (C), Mark Cory* (LD), John McArthur (G), Harry Nathan (Lab)

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party.

The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority or its predecessor.