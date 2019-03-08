Who could be representing you after the Colchester Borough Council election?
PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 April 2019
A full list of candidates standing in each ward in the Colchester Borough Council local election on May 2 has been revealed today.
The people of Essex will take to the polls to vote for their new local councillors, with candidates standing from across the political spectrum.
One of the three positions in each of Colchester Borough Council’s 17 wards will be open to election.
The authority is currently run by a so-called rainbow coalition, a joint administration of the Liberal Democrats (12), Labour (11) and the independent Highwoods group (3), with the Conservatives (25) in opposition.
All eyes will be on the strength of the coalition, which could lose control over the authority to the Conservative Party should they gain one extra councillor.
Current council leader Mark Cory of the Liberal Democrats, who also serves as portfolio holder for strategy, will contest his position in the Wivenhoe ward.
Deputy leader Tim Young will also take to the campaign to retain his position as councillor for the Greenstead ward.
A full list of wards and candidates below:
Berechurch Ward
Mary Hilda Bryan (G), Fabian Matthew Abraham Green (C), Chris Pearson* (Lab), Mick Spindler (LD)
Castle Ward
Mark George Goacher (G), Darius Grant Laws* (C), Victoria Weaver (Lab), Verity Woolley (LD)
Greenstead Ward
John Howard Clifton (G), Christopher Lee (Ind), Christopher Michael Piggott (C), Chantelle-Louise Whyborn (LD), Tim Young* (Lab)
Highwoods Ward
Jocelyn Emma Law (Lab), Bev Oxford* (Ind), Stephen John Rowe (C), Robbie Spence (G), Mick Turrell (LD)
Lexen & Braiswick Ward
Roger Edwin Bamforth (G), Lewis Charles Barber* (C), Thomas Alun Stevenson (LD), Conrad Anthony Winch (Lab)
Marks Tey & Layer Ward
Andrew John Ellis* (C), Mark John Hull (LD), Jan Plummer (Lab), Matt Stemp (G)
Mersea & Pyefleet Ward
John Richard Akker (Ind), Peter Douglas Cameron Banks (G), David Roger Broise (UKIP), Bry Mogdridge (Lab), Patricia Ann Moore* (C), Carl Richard, Powling (Ind), Jenny Stevens (LD)
Mile End Ward
Phil Coleman* (LD), Amanda Jane Kirke (G), Natalie Julia Rowe (C), Sarah Kathleen Ryder (Lab)
New Town & Christ Church Ward
Bob Brannan (G), Nick Cope* (LD), Carla Ellen Hales (C), Elisa Vasquez-Walters (Lab)
Old Heath & The Hythe Ward
Andrew Lawrence Canessa (G), Adam Daniel Fox* (Lab), Mark Eliot Kiley (LD), Michael McDonnell (C)
Prettygate Ward
Beverly Ann Davies* (C), John Loxley (LD), Jamie Alan Overland (Lab), Clare Teresa Palmer (G)
Rural North Ward
Sue Bailey (G), Will Brown (LD), Nigel Albert Chapman* (C), Judith Anne Short (Lab)
Shrub End Ward
Vic Flores* (C), Sam McCarthy (LD), Blake Paul Roberts (G), Rosalind Scott (Lab)
St Anne’s & St John’s Ward
Helen Chuah* (LD), Megan Catherine Maltby (G), HK Norman (Lab), Thomas Henry Rowe (C)
Stanway Ward
Katie Francis (G), Jeremy Alain Hagon (C), Lesley Scott-Boutell* (LD), John Spademan (Lab)
Tiptree Ward
Wolfgang Friedrich Fauser (G), Gemma Marie Graham (LD), Paul Francis Jeffs (Lab), Barbara Ann Wood* (C)
Wivenhoe Ward
Jodie Louise Clark (C), Mark Cory* (LD), John McArthur (G), Harry Nathan (Lab)
Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party.
The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority or its predecessor.