Voting for the Mid Suffolk District Council local elections will get underway on May 2 2019, as part of a wave of elections taking place across the county.

A full list of candidates has been published today for the authority, which significantly is holding its first elections since moving to Endeavour House in Ipswich.

Voting will take place on May 2 between 7am and 10pm, followed by a count and declaration of results the following day at Wherstead Park near Ipswich.

A handful of changes are on the cards this year as tweaks to the ward boundaries mean there are 34 seats up for grabs in the district – six fewer than the last elections.

The council’s Green group is currently the opposition party at the council, and will be hoping to take some seats off the Conservative administration, while the Labour, Liberal Democrats, UK Independence Party and independents are also standing.

The full list of candidates are outlined below:

Bacton Ward: Jill Wilshaw (C)*, Andy Mellen (G).

Battisford & Ringshall Ward: Kay Oakes (C), Daniel Pratt (G).

Blakenham Ward: Robert Grimsey (C), John Field (LD)*, Peter Jousiffe (G).

Bramford Ward: James Caston (C)*, Martin Redbond (LD).

Chilton (Stowmarket) Ward (two seats): Gary Green (C)*, Barry Humphreys (C)*, David Poulson (LD), Oliver Amorowson (G).

Claydon & Barham Ward (two seats): Tim Passmore (C)*, John Whitehead (C)*, Mark Valladares (LD), Helen Bridgeman (G).

Combs Ford (Stowmarket) Ward (two seats): Nick Gowrley (C)*, Keith Scarff (LD), Gerard Brewster (Ind)*, Miles Row (G).

Debenham Ward: Kathie Guthrie (C)*, Terry Wilson (Lab).

Elmswell & Woolpit Ward (two seats): Jane Storey (C)*, Kerry Burn (LD), Helen Geake (G), Sarah Mansel (G)*.

Eye Ward: Peter Gould (C), Tim Glenton (LD).

Fressingfield Ward: Lavinia Hadingham (C)*, Paul Seeman (LD), Peter Davies (G), Garry Deeks (No party listed).

Gislingham Ward: Chris Pitt (C), Jo Clifford (Lab), Rowland Warboys (G).

Haughley, Stowupland & Wetherden Ward (two seats): Stephen Britt (C), James Passmore (C), Rachel Eburne (G)*, Keith Welham (G)*.

Hoxne & Worlingworth Ward: Matthew Hicks (C)*, Tony Scott-Robinson (Lab), Steve Card (LD), David Penny (G).

Mendlesham Ward: Elaine Bryce (C), Andrew Stringer (G)*.

Needham Market Ward (two seats): Paul Allen (C), Matthew Oakes (C), Mike Norris (LD)*, Steve Phillips (LD).

Onehouse Ward: James Spencer (C), Nicky Willshere (LD), John Matthissen (G)*.

Palgrave Ward: David Burn (C)*, Gillian Heriz-Smith (G).

Rattlesden Ward: Gilly Morgan (C), Philip Cockell (Lab), Penny Otton (LD)*.

Rickinghall Ward: Jessica Fleming (C)*, Sue Coe (Lab).

St Peter’s (Stowmarket) Ward: Paul Ekpenyong (C)*, David Child (LD).

Stonham Ward: Suzie Morley (C)*, David Payne (LD), Jeremy Hall (UKIP), Nicholas Hardingham (G).

Stow Thorney (Stowmarket) Ward (two seats): Cliff Bushe (C), Dave Muller (C)*, William Howman (Lab), Terence Carter (G).

Stradbroke & Laxfield Ward: Julie Flatman (C)*, Kate Leith (LD).

Thurston Ward (two seats): Oliver Passmore (C), Harry Richardson (C), Ursula Ajimal (Lab), Ellen Kirkby (LD), Frank Wright (LD), Olivia Boland (Ind), Wendy Turner (G), Susan Tytler (G).

Walsham-le-Willows Ward: Rick Meyer (C), Eddie Dougall (Lab), Martin Spurling (LD), Stuart Masters (G).

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party.

The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority or its predecessor.