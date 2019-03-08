Extra-special candy floss grapes for sale - but for a limited time only

It may not be the food combination that most people dream of - but candy floss flavoured grapes have this week made a return to Suffolk supermarkets.

The specially engineered fruit, which Spanish company AMT Fruit in Newmarket helped to develop, is now featuring in Tesco stores across the county.

The sweet, healthy treats can only be imported during the Spanish fruit season, during the late summer - and so will only be available until October.

The Newmarket-based company imports citrus fruits including melons, pineapples and grapes, supplying the tasty food to the UK between June and November each year.

The grapes certainly taste sweeter than their natural cousins and there is a definite candy floss flavoured after taste.

The supermarket chain is also selling strawberry and tropical flavoured grapes.