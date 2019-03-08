E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra-special candy floss grapes for sale - but for a limited time only

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 August 2019

The candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANT

The candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It may not be the food combination that most people dream of - but candy floss flavoured grapes have this week made a return to Suffolk supermarkets.

The candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANTThe candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANT

The specially engineered fruit, which Spanish company AMT Fruit in Newmarket helped to develop, is now featuring in Tesco stores across the county.

You may also want to watch:

The sweet, healthy treats can only be imported during the Spanish fruit season, during the late summer - and so will only be available until October.

The Newmarket-based company imports citrus fruits including melons, pineapples and grapes, supplying the tasty food to the UK between June and November each year.

The grapes certainly taste sweeter than their natural cousins and there is a definite candy floss flavoured after taste.

The supermarket chain is also selling strawberry and tropical flavoured grapes.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for tough stance on prison absconders as police hunt for missing robber

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brexit Party announces candidates for Suffolk seats in next election

Dr David Bull is standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

West-end farce, dance premieres, new musicals and classic Jane Austen: Suffolk theatres unveil their autumn seasons

Philip Tomlin as Francis Henshall, with the cast of the fast-paced comedy One Man, Two Guvnors which opens the New Wolsey Theatre's autumn season. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Extra-special candy floss grapes for sale - but for a limited time only

The candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists