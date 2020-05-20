E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man sustains bruising after ‘scuffle’ near town centre

PUBLISHED: 20:02 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:02 20 May 2020

A man was arrested after the incident in Haverhill. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man was arrested after the incident in Haverhill. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after a “scuffle” in Haverhill left a man with bruising.

Suffolk police Tweeted that they attended “reports of a public order incident in Haverhill” on Monday, May 18.

They described the incident at about 8.45pm in Cangle Junction, Haverhill as a “scuffle” in which a 33-year-old man suffered bruising but no serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

