Man sustains bruising after ‘scuffle’ near town centre
PUBLISHED: 20:02 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:02 20 May 2020
A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after a “scuffle” in Haverhill left a man with bruising.
Suffolk police Tweeted that they attended “reports of a public order incident in Haverhill” on Monday, May 18.
They described the incident at about 8.45pm in Cangle Junction, Haverhill as a “scuffle” in which a 33-year-old man suffered bruising but no serious injuries.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
