Man sustains bruising after ‘scuffle’ near town centre

A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after a “scuffle” in Haverhill left a man with bruising.

Suffolk police Tweeted that they attended “reports of a public order incident in Haverhill” on Monday, May 18.

They described the incident at about 8.45pm in Cangle Junction, Haverhill as a “scuffle” in which a 33-year-old man suffered bruising but no serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.