Possible knife-point robbery report to police sparks investigation

What appeared to be a knife-point robbery outside the Cangle Road Tesco in Haverhill was reported to Suffolk Police by an anonymous member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An anonymous report of a possible knife-point robbery outside a Suffolk Tesco has left police appealing for further help.

An unknown member of the public called to tell police about a potential crime in Cangle Road in Haverhill on May 12, when someone claimed to have spotted a youth aged around 17 armed with a knife threaten a man outside a branch of Tesco before fleeing on a BMX bike towards Queen Street.

The teenager is described as white, with black or dark hair, wearing shorts and a football top.

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing to establish if a robbery had taken place and officers are keen to speak to the unknown victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.