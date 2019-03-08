Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Possible knife-point robbery report to police sparks investigation

PUBLISHED: 22:23 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 15 May 2019

What appeared to be a knife-point robbery outside the Cangle Road Tesco in Haverhill was reported to Suffolk Police by an anonymous member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What appeared to be a knife-point robbery outside the Cangle Road Tesco in Haverhill was reported to Suffolk Police by an anonymous member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An anonymous report of a possible knife-point robbery outside a Suffolk Tesco has left police appealing for further help.

An unknown member of the public called to tell police about a potential crime in Cangle Road in Haverhill on May 12, when someone claimed to have spotted a youth aged around 17 armed with a knife threaten a man outside a branch of Tesco before fleeing on a BMX bike towards Queen Street.

The teenager is described as white, with black or dark hair, wearing shorts and a football top.

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing to establish if a robbery had taken place and officers are keen to speak to the unknown victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists