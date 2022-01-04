Suffolk couple offering dog swimming lessons scoop national award

Canine Dip and Dive was crowned the winner in the 'Days Out' category in the DogFriendly Awards - Credit: Canine Dip and Dive

A dog swimming pool in Suffolk that helps pooches take to the water has been named among the best canine attractions in the UK.

Dog-loving husband and wife Andy Brownlie and Jo Allen paddled away with top spot in the 'Days Out' category at the DogFriendly Awards in December.

The pair have run Canine Dip and Dive — based in Otley, near Debenham — since August 2017.

Initially they only held classes on weekends, but word soon got around and the couple started taking bookings throughout the week — meaning it became a full-time venture.

Andy Brownlie and Jo Allen who run Canine Dip and Dive in Otley, near Debenham, have won a national award - Credit: Canine Dip and Dive

Canine Dip and Dive also manages venues in Wymondham and in Hertfordshire, with a fourth pool set to open in Maldon later this year.

Mr Brownlie said the business helps owners bond with their dogs, as well as providing the dogs with a different form of exercise.

He said: "We're very proud. The fact that we are the best for days out in the whole of the UK is pretty amazing.

A dog testing the waters before jumping in the swimming pool - Credit: Canine Dip and Dive

"We're quite a unique business. It's amazing how many dogs can't actually swim, especially short-faced breeds like pugs and Frenchies.

"But it's such a lovely thing to see a dog go from struggling to swimming. We've built quite a family here of people that come back.

"We set up the business to help nervous dogs, but it's branched out in some many different ways. We do weight loss sessions, but also just for fun. There's so many reasons to come."