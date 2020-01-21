Chance to help dogs being cared for by rescue centre

Benson, a six to seven-year-old Beauceron Cross, was brought into the centre after his owners couldn't care for his needs anymore - he is described as having a big personality and needs an experienced one to one home. Picture: CANINE WELFARE RESCUE Archant

A Suffolk dog rescue centre is holding an Irish Ceilidh dancing evening next month to raise funds for the centre.

Canine Welfare Rescue is trying to find Zephy, a three-year-old cockapoo, a special and patient home. Zephy came to the centre after his owners struggled with his behaviour Picture: CANINE WELFARE RESCUE Canine Welfare Rescue is trying to find Zephy, a three-year-old cockapoo, a special and patient home. Zephy came to the centre after his owners struggled with his behaviour Picture: CANINE WELFARE RESCUE

The "Clogs for Dogs 2" event which will be held at Wickham Market Village Hall between 7-11pm on Saturday February 29 follows the success of a similar event in 2014.

The evening will feature the "Skeddadle" Ceilidh band and tickets are £15 on the door or can be purchased in advance from Jane or Emma: Tel 01728 747760 or email caninewelfarerescue@gmail.com

The Canine Welfare Rescue centre at Glevering, near Wickham Market, opened in 1992 to take in homeless dogs.

Over the years it has helped to save, care for and re-home hundreds of pets.

"We have taken in dogs that have desperately needed veterinary care and spent thousands of pounds on getting them well," said Emma White, who runs the centre.

"Occasionally dogs come in that have been so terribly let down by humans that in some cases we have been unable to re-home them and have kept them with us to live out their days in comfort."

The centre, which has a non-destruction policy, is self-funded and money comes from adoption fees, fundraising and kind donations from the public.

Founder Jane Fernandez-Lee built the first block of kennels with the help of donations and materials from local businesses.