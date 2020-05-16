Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site
PUBLISHED: 08:14 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 16 May 2020
An adult and a teenage male have been arrested on possession of drugs with intent to supply, after more than 70g of cannabis and cash were seized in Constable Country.
Officers from Suffolk police attended Cattawade Picnic Site, which is along the River Stour near Manningtree, just after 9pm last night.
An adult and a teenage male were arrested by officers from Hadleigh for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, after more than 70g of cannabis and cash were seized.
The teenager was also arrested for being in charge of a vehicle whilst over the drug drive limit.
