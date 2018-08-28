Sunshine and Showers

Arrests made after cannabis is found by police in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 22:22 25 January 2019

Six cannabis plants and cannabis cultivation were discovered after police officers searched a property in Lakenheath Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A man and woman have been arrested after cannabis was discovered by police at a property in Red Lodge.

Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Ash Court, Red Lodge, yesterday, January 24.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, money laundering and for cultivation of cannabis.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and they have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers carried out a search of a property in Lakenheath under section 18 later the same day and discovered six cannabis plants and cannabis cultivation.

