Cannabis plants found in Suffolk and Essex as £600,000 worth of drug seized

Cannabis factories in Suffolk and Essex have been discovered by police

Two "sophisticated" cannabis factories have been uncovered in Suffolk and Essex as cannabis plants worth an estimated £600,000 were seized by police.

A warrant executed on Wednesday discovered a factory in an industrial estate in Middleton Road, Sudbury.

Later that day, a second warrant led to another factory being found at a residential address in Pebmarsh, Essex.

Rooms at both properties were filled with cannabis plants, complete with lighting and ventilation systems.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the factories. All have been released under investigation following interviews.

The cannabis from the factories have been seized and will be destroyed, Sudbury and Haverhill Police confirmed.

A police statement said: "This is excellent work by the Sudbury and Haverhill officers and Area Intelligence Teams."