E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cannabis factory gang warned of jail

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men arrested following the discovery of a £2.5 million cannabis factory in Suffolk have been warned they are facing prison sentences when they are sentenced in March.

Adjourning sentence on the men until March 6, Judge Emma Peters said the only question was how long their sentences would be.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday January 27 were Ovidijus Urbonas, 40, of King's Cross Road, London, Egidijus Ivoskus, 41, Karolis Gumauskas, 25, and Mindaugas Ivoskus, 26, all of no fixed address.

They have all admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis between October 1 and October 19 last year.

Officers discovered 2,000 cannabis plants and hydroponic equipment after a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a business park in The Street, Great Bricett, on October 18.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for more awareness after mum, 40, dies from undiagnosed diabetes

Jennie Dawson and her daughter Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FRIENDS

Cannabis factory gang warned of jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man and 15-year-old will face class A drug charges at court

Sizakele Ndlovu and the teen will appear at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

When my daughter died NHS managers ‘concocted a plan’

Averil Hart was just 19 when she died. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

County celebrates bumper rise in start-ups in 2019 – despite ‘turbulent’ year

Vegan cafe owner Allison Knight, one of hundreds of people to set up in business in 2019 in Suffolk Picture: ALLISON KNIGHT
Drive 24