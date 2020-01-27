Cannabis factory gang warned of jail

Four men arrested following the discovery of a £2.5 million cannabis factory in Suffolk have been warned they are facing prison sentences when they are sentenced in March.

Adjourning sentence on the men until March 6, Judge Emma Peters said the only question was how long their sentences would be.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday January 27 were Ovidijus Urbonas, 40, of King's Cross Road, London, Egidijus Ivoskus, 41, Karolis Gumauskas, 25, and Mindaugas Ivoskus, 26, all of no fixed address.

They have all admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis between October 1 and October 19 last year.

Officers discovered 2,000 cannabis plants and hydroponic equipment after a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a business park in The Street, Great Bricett, on October 18.